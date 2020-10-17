Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LIF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$13.25 and a 52-week high of C$28.95.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$46.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.0444282 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

