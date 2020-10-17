L'Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L'Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $31.59 on Friday. L'Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L'Air Liquide stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L'Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

