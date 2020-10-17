Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $364.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.11 and a 200 day moving average of $310.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $387.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

