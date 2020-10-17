Laurentian Bank of Canada Reiterates “C$4.30” Price Target for Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$4.30 price objective on Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Laurentian set a C$4.30 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

TSE CIA opened at C$2.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.79. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$0.96 and a one year high of C$3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.44.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$244.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.4370667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

