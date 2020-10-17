Laurentian Bank of Canada Trims Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) Target Price to C$5.00

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) had its target price reduced by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a tender rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

TRZ opened at C$4.91 on Tuesday. Transat A.T. Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.06. The company has a market cap of $26.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.11.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

