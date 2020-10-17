Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CALT) Receives $37.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CALT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CALT shares. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $32.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $694.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

