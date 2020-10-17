Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

CALT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $694.86 million and a PE ratio of -27.88. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.20.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

