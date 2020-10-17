Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of CALT stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $32.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $694.86 million and a P/E ratio of -27.88.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

