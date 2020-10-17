Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $3,060,000.00 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 200,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,194,335 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,996,000 after acquiring an additional 119,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 262.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,435,563 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,935 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $63,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,574,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,501,000 after acquiring an additional 350,879 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

