Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $3,188,000.00 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $3,188,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,245 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,980 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

