Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.54.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$47.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -64.38. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$49.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.