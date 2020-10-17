Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

In other Limelight Networks news, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $79,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $26,525.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,751 shares of company stock worth $1,222,727. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Limelight Networks by 57.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market cap of $729.99 million, a PE ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 0.53. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.