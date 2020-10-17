LinkEye (LET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.72 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex, OKEx and Bitbns. During the last week, LinkEye has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and $4.75 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was November 21st, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LinkEye

LinkEye can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex, OKEx and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

