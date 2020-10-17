Lition Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $72,552.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Lition has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $72,552.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, Hotbit and ProBit Exchange. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,320.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.77 or 0.03248821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.18 or 0.02201250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00418262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.71 or 0.01057472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00549641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00045889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX, ProBit Exchange and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

