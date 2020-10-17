Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$12.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.39.

In other news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,262,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,738,624.56.

About Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.