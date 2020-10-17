Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LUN. Eight Capital upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.02.

TSE:LUN opened at C$7.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 113.48. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.19.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$739.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$654.24 million. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.5650515 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,080. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

