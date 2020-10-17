LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s (LVMUY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

LVMUY opened at $101.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $257.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.73.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.