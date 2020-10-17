Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $82.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MGY. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

