Marcus Frampton Sells 1,900 Shares of Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Stock

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Director Marcus Frampton sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $15,048.00.

Marcus Frampton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Marcus Frampton sold 2,000 shares of Scientific Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $17,140.00.

Scientific Industries stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Scientific Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -137.48 and a beta of 0.07.

Scientific Industries, Inc provides benchtop laboratory equipment, customized catalyst research instruments, and bioprocessing systems and products worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, and multi-vessel vortex mixers and orbital shakers.

