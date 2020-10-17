Masari Price Reaches $0.0120 on Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Masari has a market capitalization of $171,677.25 and approximately $179.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Masari has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

