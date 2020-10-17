Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $53,522,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 335,057 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $339.40 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,465 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

