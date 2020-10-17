Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Professional Planning

Professional Planning cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 7.4% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $339.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total value of $21,187,441.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,933,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,978,971.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,465 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,010. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

