Matchpool (GUP) Price Reaches $0.0025

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Matchpool token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $186,780.70 and $27.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00038672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.45 or 0.04871439 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Matchpool is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

