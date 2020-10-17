McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 43.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter valued at $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. McDonald's’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on McDonald's in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

