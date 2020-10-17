McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. McDonald's makes up about 0.2% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.08.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.43.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

