MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the September 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 170,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

