Medipharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MLCPF) Trading Down 4.7%

Medipharm Labs Corp (OTCMKTS:MLCPF) dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 90,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 181,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75.

About Medipharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MLCPF)

MediPharm Labs Corp. primarily focuses on producing pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates in Canada. It also focuses on providing cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; supplying cannabis oil to companies for sale under its brand; and supplying raw materials and processing for the creation of ready-to-sell cannabis products.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Medipharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medipharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.