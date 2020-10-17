Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Chairman Sells $82,709.20 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MDT stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Medtronic by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 93,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
