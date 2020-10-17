Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 54,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $110.81 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.40.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.68.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,856.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

