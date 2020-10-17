Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) were up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.

About Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF)

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

