Mizuho Boosts Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $38.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Argus lowered Ventas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $42.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $73.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 131.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Ventas by 289.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.