Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $87.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

