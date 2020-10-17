Mooncoin (MOON) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.87 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $51.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00417497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,152,305,860 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

