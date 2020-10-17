Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

MS opened at $51.85 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.