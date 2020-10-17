Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.
MS opened at $51.85 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.
In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
