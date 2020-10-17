Morgan Stanley Raises McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $248.00

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $248.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.43.

Shares of MCD opened at $229.37 on Wednesday. McDonald's has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.08. The company has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. McDonald's’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald's will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

