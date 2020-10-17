Morgan Stanley Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $69.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHAK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Shake Shack stock opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.62 and a beta of 1.72. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Tara Comonte sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $209,009.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,729.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $75,101.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,916 shares of company stock worth $16,649,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

