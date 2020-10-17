Morgan Stanley Raises The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $26.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.32.

CAKE stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -126.99 and a beta of 1.50.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 211,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

