Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Wacker Chemie to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.06.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.