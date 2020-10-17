Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AOMOY opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Mosenergo Pao has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosenergo Pao Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

