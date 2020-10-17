Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
AOMOY opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Mosenergo Pao has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.52.
Mosenergo Pao Company Profile
