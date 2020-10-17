Mplx Lp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Mplx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mplx’s FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.62.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Mplx has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 1,565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mplx by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

