MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of MRI Interventions in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

CLPT opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. MRI Interventions has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

