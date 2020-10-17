Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$11.25

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$11.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.69.

Get Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) alerts:

TSE:MTL opened at C$9.53 on Tuesday. Mullen Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $939.84 million and a PE ratio of 17.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.47.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.5641836 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,400. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.