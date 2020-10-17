MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MYRG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised MYR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.25.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. Analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $911,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $197,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,816,446.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,250,000 after purchasing an additional 279,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MYR Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MYR Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 70,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.