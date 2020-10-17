Nam Tai Property’s (LCSHF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Nam Tai Property (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LCSHF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC raised Nam Tai Property from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Investec downgraded Nam Tai Property to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

LCSHF stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

