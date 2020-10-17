Namecoin (NMC) Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $232.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00003781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,344.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.23 or 0.02205790 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00649842 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010870 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000521 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

