National Express Group’s (NEX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. HSBC currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEX. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 348 ($4.55).

National Express Group stock opened at GBX 146.30 ($1.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. National Express Group has a 52-week low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 485 ($6.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 184.61. The firm has a market cap of $955.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 302,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £468,978.85 ($612,723.87).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

