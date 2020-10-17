National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Short Interest Update

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NHLD opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. National has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. National had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $61.72 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel Asher acquired 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $111,474.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 109,316 shares of company stock worth $250,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,358,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. National comprises 2.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned 10.00% of National as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

National Company Profile

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax Preparation and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

