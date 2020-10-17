Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Cut to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NAV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navistar International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.89.

NAV opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.50 and a beta of 2.29.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Navistar International will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Navistar International by 515.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

