Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $240,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.6% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 201.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.17.

Shares of NFLX opened at $530.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.80 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $507.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

