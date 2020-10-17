Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $10.95 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.80.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
