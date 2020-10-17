Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $10.95 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

